Sergio Ramos could consider early retirement due to the nature of his recurring injuries

Sergio Ramos has been enduring a tough time in France.

The Andalusian centre-back left Real Madrid in the summer after the Spanish club refused to offer him the multi-year deal he felt he deserved so he instead joined Paris Saint-Germain.

But things haven’t worked out how he would have liked. The veteran has managed to play just five games in the eight months since, completing only two of them.

Due to this, according to a report by Le Parisien carried by Diario AS, it’s been rumoured that the Spanish international may actually decide to retire.

A doctor with knowledge of the situation has said one of the reasons for Ramos’ recurring muscle injuries is simply the fact that his muscles have become weakened with age and are therefore more susceptible to breaking down.

Ramos is renowned for how hard he works in the gym, so it simply seems to be a case of his body beginning to let him down.