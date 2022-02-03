Ruud Gullit says that only one Spanish club can sign Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Erling Haaland is the hottest property of this summer transfer window alongside Paris Saint-Germain marksman Kylian Mbappe. The former will see an informal release clause come into play in his contract while the latter will become a free agent when his contract expires.

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Mbappe, with some reports suggesting that it’s a done deal. But Haaland’s is a more open race. Madrid want him too, but so do Barcelona. And unlike Madrid, Barcelona have made him their absolute priority. They see him as the man to lead the Blaugrana into a new era.

But one ex-footballer doesn’t see Barcelona as a legitimate contender. “I see him in England,” Ruud Gullit said to Bild as per Mundo Deportivo. “But I don’t think he’ll go to Manchester United. [Manchester] City would be good for him with Pep Guardiola but Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool would also be great.

“What Jurgen has done with that club is incredible. You just have to praise him, he’s always hungry. That suits Haaland, it’s his style. In Spain, only Real Madrid is an option. Those are the three clubs that will compete for Erling.”

Haaland, 21, is scoring goals at a freakish level. The Norwegian striker has contributed 80 goals and 21 assists for Dortmund in the 79 games he’s played so far for the German club. With the Norwegian national team he’s scored 12 goals in 15 caps. Whoever wins the race for his services is getting as close to a guaranteed goalscorer as possible for the next decade.