Real Madrid’s team bus pelted by Athletic Club supporters on their arrival to San Mames

Real Madrid travel to the Basque Country this evening to take on Athletic Club at San Mames. Both sides are playing for a place in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti has set his team up in a 4-3-3 shape with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Casemiro will anchor the midfield with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric either side of him. Marco Asensio will lead the line as a false nine, flanked by Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Madrid will want a repeat of the Supercopa de Espana final they played in Saudi Arabia against Athletic last month. They beat their Basque opponents at a canter, winning the game 2-0.

Madrid are leading La Liga, four points behind second-placed Sevilla as things stand. Athletic are ninth, trying to gather steam to break into the European places.

There was an incident before the game when Madrid’s team bus was arriving at San Mames. It was pelted by a barrage of objects thrown by Athletic supporters. So soon following the chaos that ensued during Real Betis – Sevilla, it was disappointing to see.