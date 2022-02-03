Real Madrid may have to do without their most influential star this evening.

Los Blancos are preparing for a Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Club this evening, the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season.

Up to this point, Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have won all three games, including two La Liga meetings and a Spanish Super Cup final.

But for all of those meetings, Real Madrid had the help of top scorer Karim Benzema, who is in the form of his life this season.

Benzema has already racked up 24 goals across all competition, and he is well on his way to managing the best scoring season of his career.

But the Frenchman is likely to miss out on tonight’s clash with Athletic Club having struggled to return from a muscular strain suffered before the international break.

Benzema returned to group training yesterday, but it’s expected he will miss tonight’s game, with Ancelotti already confirming that the striker will not be risked if there is any element of risk involved.

Real Madrid are in action again on Sunday when they face Granada at home, and Benzema will be hoping to return for that game.