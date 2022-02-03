Real Madrid return to action tonight when they face Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos have already beaten the Basque side three times this season across La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, and they will have to make it four to make the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have been the best team in Spain so far this season, that much has been clear, but they did suffer a slight dip in form ahead of the international break.

Real Madrid needed extra-time to defeat Elche in the Copa del Rey, and they drew with the struggling Alicante side days later in La Liga.

An improved performance is needed if they are to see off Copa specialists Athletic Club, and especially with the likely absence of Karim Benzema, who is struggling with a muscular strain.

Luka Jovic is likely to get the call to play up top, while much of the rest of the XI is likely to pick itself, based on evidence we have seen from Ancelotti so far this season, especially with the Brazilian players back at camp.

Though, it will be interesting to see if Andriy Lunin continues to get Copa opportunities, while Ferland Mendy is out injured and could be replaced with a shuffling of the back line.

Here is the predicted Real Madrid line-up in full:

(4-3-3) Lunin, Alaba, Militao, Fernandez, Carvajal, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Jovic.