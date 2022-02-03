Real Betis thrash Real Sociedad 4-0 to secure their place in the Copa del Rey semi-final

Real Betis beat Real Sociedad 4-0 in San Sebastian on Thursday night to secure their place in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

Juanmi opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Adnan Januzaj thought he had equalised in 39th only for it to be ruled out following a VAR review.

Juanmi then scored his second three minutes before the hour mark before Willian Jose scored against his old club from the spot in the 83rd minute. Aitor Ruibal killed the game in the 89th.

Making it to the semi-final of the Copa is another incredible moment for Betis in a season they’ll remember for a long time.

They’re currently third in La Liga, just six points behind second-placed city rivals Sevilla and ten off top of the table Real Madrid.

They’re also still alive in the Europa League, and can look forward to facing Russian outfit Zenit St. Petersburg later this month.