Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could be set for a return to management following his break.

Zidane has been out of work since walking away from his Real Madrid post at the end of last season.

After an intense few years, the Frenchman decided to take a break from football, taking a year off to spend time with family and regroup.

He is, however, expected to return ahead of next season, and the most likely destination appears to be PSG.

Zidane has hinted at wanting a return to France and given his record in the Champions League, he will be an attractive option for PSG, who crave the trophy more than any other.

The problem is that PSG already have a manager in Mauricio Pochettino.

Though, Pochettino has interest from the Premier League, and it’s claimed by Foot Mercato via PSG Talk that PSG are willing to pay Zidane a big salary to land him this summer.

In fact, it’s claimed they are willing to pay the former Real Madrid boss around €4million more than they pay Pochettino currently, around €12million per season in total.