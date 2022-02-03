Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already spoken following his arrival at Camp Nou.

The experienced striker was finally confirmed as Barca’s latest signing on Wednesday.

The announcement came two days after Aubameyang was pictured signing contracts at Camp Nou and a day after he joined in with training at his new club.

It was delayed due to the striker’s release from Arsenal and the subsequent paperwork.

Aubameyang fell out with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and was stripped of his captaincy ahead of being allowed to leave for free.

It was a disastrous end to the striker’s Arsenal career, but Barcelona have taken advantaged to get an experienced goalscorer for nothing.

And Aubameyang is now concentrated on using his experience to helping his new club.

“I am very happy, very content to be here,” he told Barca TV. “I am excited to get on the pitch. It was a long day, but in the end I am here, with a lot of excitement.

“I think that Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is an honour for me to be here.

“I have experience. I have played in France, Germany and England. I am here to help and give my best for the team.”

Aubameyang scored 10 Premier League goals last season, following on from consecutive 22-goal campaigns.

The Gabon international will be a key signing for Barca following the loss of Sergio Aguero, who was forced to retire, and given Ansu Fati’s injury troubles.