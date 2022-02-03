New Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hoping his new club find a solution over Ousmane Dembélé.

Aubameyang is now officially a Barca player after completing his free transfer on the back of agreeing to rescind his Arsenal contract.

The experienced striker should now be in place to face Atletico Madrid this weekend, and it will be interesting to see if he starts.

It will also be interesting to see whether Dembélé will get the chance to play after resisting a new contract and a departure from the club.

Dembélé remains in limbo with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

It’s still hoped some sort of agreement can be reached, and Aubameyang is hoping Dembélé is a player he can play alongside not only this season but next

“Knowing Dembélé, he is a fantastic player and of course I would like it,” said the former Arsenal frontman.

“I hope that they find a solution, I can’t say.”

Now it’s all eyes on Xavi to see whether he plays Dembélé this weekend and beyond.