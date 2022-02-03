Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s language abilities mean he is unlikely to struggle to fit into life at Barcelona.

The veteran striker’s free transfer to Barca was finally confirmed on Wednesday, and he was officially unveiled on Thursday.

Aubameyang has never played in Spain previously, so there is always a question of how players will fit in after making the move to La Liga.

But for Aubameyang, it should be no problem fitting in to life in Spain, with the Gabon international already able to speak Spanish.

“I speak five languages; French, Italian, Spanish, English and German,” he explained in his introductory press conference.

“From when I was small with my grandparents, they spoke to me in Castellano. They lived in France but they always spoke Castellano.”

Language is always half the battle for player moving to different countries, and the ability to speak Spanish will be a huge help.

Now it will be time for Aubameyang to start learning Catalan if he wants to fully embed himself into life in Catalonia.

Aubameyang will be eligible to make his debut this Sunday when Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid in a key battle in the race for top four in La Liga.