Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has set a bold objective for his time at Barcelona.

Aubameyang is now an official Barca player after completing his free transfer from Arsenal.

The Gabon international fell out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and was allowed to leave for nothing as a result.

Aubameyang joined on a deal until 2025, but he and Barca have the chance to end the contract in the summer of 2023.

The striker arrives with Barca in a tricky position, currently battling it out for a top four spot after a poor campaign so far.

Barca are not even in the Champions League, dropping into the Europa League after a disappointing group stage campaign.

But Aubameyang has still set his sights on winning Europe’s biggest competition with Barcelona.

“Barca is a great club that has to win the Champions League.

“It’s an opportunity to win it. I am here and we are going to all we can to win it again.”

Aubameyang has never won the Champions League, and he has a very big job on his hands if he wants to win it with Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men appear to be a long way from winning the competition as things stand, and they even have their work cut out to qualify for the next edition.