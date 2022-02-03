La Liga reveal the date of the next derby between Sevilla and Real Betis

El Gran Derbi between Sevilla and Real Betis has a date. The fixture will be played at 16:15 CET on Sunday, February 27th, at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in La Liga according to Mundo Deportivo.

The match will take place three days after the second leg of the next round of the Europa League, something both clubs will be contesting. Sevilla play Dinamo Zagreb while Betis play Zenit.

It’s guaranteed to be a spicy encounter after what happened the last time between the two sides. Betis knocked Sevilla out of the Copa del Rey after an ill-tempered affair at the Benito Villamarin.

But it was a game that took two days to complete due to an incident 39 minutes into it, when a Betis supporter in the Gol Sur struck Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan with a missile in the head.

This forced the game to be resumed the following afternoon at the same stadium but behind closed doors. The next instalment in one of Spanish football’s hottest rivalries should be interesting.