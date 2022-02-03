Joris Gnagnon was mistaken for security when he arrived at Saint-Etienne 20 kilos overweight

Sevilla dismissed Joris Gnagnon due to the lack of professionalism he showed in failing to maintain the physical condition for elite football. And the Frenchman has returned to his old ways in recent times after joining Saint-Etienne as per Mundo Deportivo.

Gnagnon apparently arrived 20 kilograms over weight back in November and was actually confused by a teammate for a security guard such was his physical condition.

Gnagnon joined Sevilla from Rennes for €15m at a time when Joaquin Caparros was the club’s sporting director and ended up making 17 appearances for the club totalling 1,283 minutes.

He spent the 2019/20 season back on loan at Rennes, making a total of 19 appearances in Ligue 1. He’s yet to feature for Saint-Etienne, who are living a very complicated moment right now.

The historic French club are currently bottom of the league table having taken 15 points from 22 games. They’re five points from Bordeaux and safety from relegation.