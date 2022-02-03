Joachim Low is negotiating with Fenerbahce but prefers a move to Spain or England

Fenerbahce are currently looking for a new coach and former Germany manager Joachim Low is at the top of their list according to a report by Diario AS. But the Turkish club have been unable to reach an agreement with their man as of yet.

It’s understood the 62-year-old’s preference would be to work in Spain or England, and it’s said that he’s been learning Spanish for a year to prepare himself for an approach from La Liga.

Low, an attacking midfielder, spent the entirety of his 17-year career as a player in Germany and began coaching before he hung up his boots.

His first assignment outside of Germany as a coach was with Fenerbahce between 1998 and 1999, but Low is best known for his spell with the German national team between 2006 and 2021. He led his country to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, beating Argentina in the final in Rio de Janeiro.