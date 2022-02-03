Giovani Lo Celso is looking forward to working under Unai Emery at Villarreal.

The Tottenham midfielder has joined the Yellow Submarine on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Lo Celso has struggled with injury over the last season and a half, missing almost 40 games in that time alone, and the midfielder could do with a fresh start, even if it is only a temporary one.

Villarreal don’t hold an option to buy in the deal, so Lo Celso comes in to help in the immediate term.

The Yellow Submarine are in the Champions League Round of 16 and within touching distance of the European places in La Liga.

Lo Celso should add that ‘something different’ that Villarreal lack at times, and it seems it’s the presence of Emery that helped bring the Argentine to Castellon.

“I had contact with the coach at the time (of the signing),” said Lo Celso, as detailed by Marca. “But as soon as possible I want to put myself under his orders and to meet my new teammates because they have spoken very highly of the group.

“We have high expectations in a league that I really like and a league I have great memories in”.