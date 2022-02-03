Gareth Bale has hit back at a photoshopped picture that claimed he had lost muscle in his legs.

The Welshman has had a difficult time of late, making just three league appearances so far this term.

Two different injuries have kept Bale on the sidelines in the final year of his Real Madrid contract.

Bale is likely to leave the Spanish capital after this season, but he will spend the rest of this campaign helping the side he has represented since 2013.

The veteran winger has returned to fitness recently, and fans have been treated to images of him on the training pitch.

But one fan photoshopped a picture of Bale’s legs, comparing it to a picture from six months ago.

ESPN even posted the comparison on their Twitter account, perhaps not realising it was fake.

And Bale has hit back on Instagram, posting the original image with an arrow pointing to his rather impressive thigh muscle.

The likes of Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez commented on the post with laughing emojis.

You can see the post below.