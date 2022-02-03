Carlo Ancelotti has a selection headache for Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey trip to Athletic Club

Carlo Ancelotti is considering starting both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes for Real Madrid this evening against Athletic Club in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey.

That wouldn’t be something unusual normally, but it is when you consider that they’ve just returned from the Brazilian national team. Ancelotti joked that they’re 20, not 60 like him, and said the two of them can handle it as carried by Marca.

On other occasion Ancelotti could rest Vinicius, but this is a straight knockout cup tie and Karim Benzema won’t be present due to the injury he recently sustained. Madrid have no intention of risking their star man so close to their Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

The big question mark relating to Madrid’s starting lineup at San Mames this evening is whether Ancelotti will remain true to his word or instead opt to start Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale or Eden Hazard. All three are fit and ready for action, as are the two backup centre-forwards Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz.