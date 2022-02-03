Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Barcelona debut in the very near future.

Barca snapped up the experienced striker on a free transfer from Arsenal late in the January transfer window.

The official confirmation didn’t come until yesterday, but the agreements were signed before Monday night’s deadline, and Aubameyang was officially released by Arsenal at the same time.

The Gabon international fell out with manager Mikel Arteta and lost his captaincy at the Emirates Stadium.

He now gets a fresh start at Barcelona, and it has been confirmed that he can make his debut as soon as Sunday.

Barca face Atletico Madrid on Sunday in a key clash in the race for top four in La Liga, and Aubameyang will be eligible to play in that game.

The veteran frontman has been training with his new team since earlier this week and will be ready to face Atleti.

That’s a timely boost for Barca, who have lost striker Ansu Fati for the next two months due to injury.