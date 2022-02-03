Barcelona have suffered an injury blow ahead of their crucial clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season, taking on top four rivals Atleti at Camp Nou.

Just one point separates the two teams as things stand, and while it’s not going to settle anything, this game could play some part in deciding which of the two teams gets into the top four.

Barca are on cloud nine ahead of this one having welcomed new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

But they have been dealt an injury blow, with Clement Lenglet suffering a thigh injury in training today.

There is no confirmation of just how much action Lenglet will miss, but Xavi Hernandez will have one less option at centre-back for this key fixture.

It’s likely Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique will be the centre-back pairing, but Eric Garcia will also be in with a hope of starting.