Barcelona haven’t given up on signing Atletico Madrid and Juventus striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata was a target of Barca‘s during the January transfer window, but a deal couldn’t be reached.

Juventus may have been willing to allow Morata to leave six months before the end of his two-year loan deal after signing Dusan Vlahovic, but Atletico Madrid were not up for the deal.

Barcelona chiefs even visited Madrid in an attempt to convince Morata’s parent club to agree to a deal.

But Atletico Madrid are fighting it out with Barcelona for a top four spot and they did not want to help a direct rival to strengthen in January.

In the summer, things could be different, however. Juventus have already made it clear they will not take up the option to buy on Morata’s loan deal.

And Atletico Madrid don’t want the striker back ahead of next season, either.

Atleti could try to sell Morata, which remains the most likely option, but any fee is likely to be a reduced one given the striker will only have one year remaining on his contract.

According to Sport, Barca are hoping to convince Atletico to allow Morata to leave for free in the summer in a bid to save on the striker’s wages.

Barca managed a similar deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined on a free transfer from Arsenal this week.

Whether they can manage the same with Morata remains to be seen, but it’s clear they have some convincing to do, with Atletico Madrid preferring to receive some sort of fee.