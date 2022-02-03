Barcelona announce that Clement Lenglet has suffered a muscle injury

Barcelona have announced that Clement Lenglet has suffered a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left thigh as per Cope.

The French centre-back underwent medical tests on Thursday that confirmed the injury, although Barcelona didn’t disclose how long he’d be out. They said it would depend on his recovery.

Lenglet has featured for a total of 790 minutes spread across 16 games between La Liga and the Champions League so far this season. He’s been competing with Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Samuel Umtiti for minutes.

Lenglet, 26, joined Barcelona in the summer of 2018 from Sevilla. He came through the youth system at Nancy before playing at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Barcelona have suffered a litany of injuries this season and need all the help they can get heading into the final stretch.

They’re currently fifth in La Liga, a point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. They’re also scheduled to face Napoli in the next round of the Europa League later this month.