Here are your Spanish football headlines for February 3.

Barca still interested in Morata

Barcelona are still said to be considering a move for Alvaro Morata despite missing out in the January transfer window.

Morata is set to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer, and he is not expected to stay there.

Barca could take advantage of Atleti’s willingness to offload Morata, though they do already have increased competition up top following the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Sport, Barca may yet make a move for Morata in the summer.

Lo Celso arrival

Villarreal will officially welcome new signing Giovani Lo Celso following his international commitments with Argentina.

Lo Celso has signed on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season, and he will arrive in Castellon today.

The former Betis star will have his medical today ahead of being presented officially on Friday.

Copa del Rey update

We already know two of the four Copa del Rey semi-finalists, with Rayo Vallecano booking their spot in the penultimate round for the first time in 40 years.

An Oscar Trejo penalty was enough to see Rayo defeat Mallorca, and they are joined by Valencia.

Goncalo Guedes and Hugo Duro helped Los Ché see off Cadiz at home in a 2-1 win.