Xavi Hernandez is still said to be open over Ousmane Dembélé situation.

Dembelé is still headed towards a Barcelona exit having resisted a new contract up until this point.

The winger also refused to leave the club during the transfer window, continuing to express his desire to stay at Camp Nou.

The problem for Dembélé is that the numbers don’t add up, with Barca unwilling – and to a certain degree unable – to continue to pay their French winger big money.

There is now a decision to be made over what Barca should do with Dembélé.

Should they continue to try to work out a deal while playing him, simply use him until the end of the season before losing him for nothing or something in between?

According to Sport, Xavi will give Dembélé a couple more days to get his head around things before sitting down with him and the club chiefs to work out what comes next.

It’s understood that meeting will determine what happens next ahead of Barcelona’s key La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid this weekend.