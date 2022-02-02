Xavi Hernandez has decided which of his new signings to leave out of his Europa League squad.
Barcelona enjoyed a rather successful January transfer window, wrapping up three new signings.
The Blaugrana had already landed Dani Alves on a free deal, registering him at the start of January, and they have since added Ferran Torres on a big-money deal, as well as Adama Traore on loan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer.
The problem is that Europa League rules only allow for three new registrations ahead of the knockout stages.
That means Xavi has to choose from three of his four new signings, and he already has.
According to Sport, Xavi has chosen to register Torres, Traore and Aubameyang.
That means Alves has been left out of the Europa League squad, and he will be unable to play in any of the knockout stage fixtures.
Meanwhile, Torres, Traore and Aubameyang will be eligible to play against Napoli in the knockout play-off round.
i like it that way because alves has come to an old age and for that wing will have many option to take the like of dest and oscar mingueza are present in the squard it ok like that thank you
I agree with the gaffer. Xavi needs firepower upfront. The reason we’ve been conceding too many goals is that we don’t make use of the ball upfront and we get caught on the counter. We need to shore up our attack. We’ve also been depleted upfront due to multiple injuries. At least this was, we have cover.