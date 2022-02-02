Xavi Hernandez has decided which of his new signings to leave out of his Europa League squad.

Barcelona enjoyed a rather successful January transfer window, wrapping up three new signings.

The Blaugrana had already landed Dani Alves on a free deal, registering him at the start of January, and they have since added Ferran Torres on a big-money deal, as well as Adama Traore on loan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer.

The problem is that Europa League rules only allow for three new registrations ahead of the knockout stages.

That means Xavi has to choose from three of his four new signings, and he already has.

According to Sport, Xavi has chosen to register Torres, Traore and Aubameyang.

That means Alves has been left out of the Europa League squad, and he will be unable to play in any of the knockout stage fixtures.

Meanwhile, Torres, Traore and Aubameyang will be eligible to play against Napoli in the knockout play-off round.