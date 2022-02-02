Valencia beat Cadiz 2-1 to progress to the semi-final of the Copa del Rey

Valencia beat Cadiz 2-1 at Mestalla on Wednesday evening to make it into the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.
Goncalo Guedes fired the hosts into a 24th minute lead before Lucas Perez equalised from the spot six minutes before the hour.
Hugo Duro scored the winner in the 79th minute and Cadiz saw a bad night go worse when Juan Cala was sent off in the 84th.
Rayo Vallecano beat Mallorca 1-0 earlier in the night, meaning they and Valencia can look forward to facing either Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Athletic Club or Real Madrid in the semi-final.
The result is huge for Valencia, who are one of the biggest clubs in Spain but have suffered quite a few lean years in recent times. They’re currently tenth in La Liga at the time of writing.
It’s a tough pill to swallow for Cadiz, however, as they’re enduring a very difficult season in La Liga. The Andalusian side are currently 18th in the league table, going down as things stand.
— Valencia CF (@valenciacf) February 2, 2022