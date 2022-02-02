The Premier League’s bottom five spent twice as much as all of La Liga this January

The bottom five of the Premier League spent twice as much as the whole of La Liga during the January transfer window according to Tom Allnutt. It’s a remarkable stat, but it doesn’t stop there. They also outspent the whole of Serie A and three times as much as both the whole of the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

The biggest spenders of the bottom five, unsurprisingly, where Newcastle United. They were taken over by an investment fund linked to Saudi Arabia earlier in the season but were in dire need of reinforcements given the fact they’re embroiled in a tough relegation battle. They signed Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Tripper but failed in their bid to sign Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.

The statistic points to the growing strength of the Premier League. It’s now undisputedly the best league in the European game and is only getting bigger and bigger. How the rest of Europe finds a way of competing with them will be interesting.