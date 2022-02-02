Sevilla welcome back their Moroccan contingent to training

Sevilla were able to welcome back their three Moroccan internationals to training on Wednesday afternoon according to a report by Marca. Bono, Munir and Youssef En-Nesyri had all been away at the African Cup of Nations but returned after their country was eliminated.

The three, especially Bono and En-Nesyri, are important players for Sevilla and Julen Lopetegui will be delighted to have them back. Their next game is against Osasuna at El Sadar, and in addition to the three North Africans they’ll hope to be able to welcome back their sizeable Argentine contingent.

Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna, Papu Gomez and Lucas Ocampos were all away with their nation to compete in CONMEBOL qualifiers, with all four starting in last night’s win over Colombia.

Tecatito Corona, who’s representing Mexico against Panama tonight, should also return in time, and Sevilla were able to welcome back the injured quartet of Jesus Navas, Fernando, Jules Kounde and Thomas Delaney back to training today also.