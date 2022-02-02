Sergio Ramos is unlikely to be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League

Sergio Ramos’ nightmare at Paris Saint-Germain has shown no sign up letting up. The Andalusian joined the French club during the summer after his contract with Real Madrid expired.

But he’s suffered injury after injury, with several false dawns proving to be exactly that, false.

PSG had hoped that by the time the knockout phase of the Champions League rolled around he’d be in tip-top shape, but we’re now just two weeks out and no joy.

PSG face Real Madrid in the first leg of the last 16 on February 15th and it looks unlikely that Ramos will be ready to play against his former club.

He suffered a recurrence of his injury last Thursday and still hasn’t trained with the rest of his teammates according to information by RMC Sport as carried by Diario AS.

Ramos has played just five games so far this season for PSG across all competitions, completing only two of them and scoring just one goal.