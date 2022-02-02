Ronaldo Nazario remembers the time Romario took him out on the town until 5am

Two of the most iconic Brazilian footballers of all time are Romario and Ronaldo Nazario. Both of them played for Barcelona for a brief period, although they were at different ends of their careers.

Ronaldo was a bright young thing when Romario was a veteran, and aside from being fantastically talented footballers they were also legendary for their ability to party. The former has relayed a hilarious story about a time the latter took him out on the town.

“Romario forced young players to clean his boots or bring him coffees,” Ronaldo said. “He suddenly told me: ‘Get ready, we go out tonight, don’t worry.’ We returned at 5am and I was exhausted the following day in training. Maybe Romario did it on purpose to tire me out and take my spot in the starting XI.”

Ronaldo, who’s gone on to become a respected businessman since he hung up his boots in 2011, earned 98 caps for the Brazilian national team and scored 62 goals. He was also part of a team that won the World Cup in both 1994 and 2002.

Romario, who’s gone on to become a respected politician since he hung up his boots in 2010, earned 70 caps for the Brazilian national team and scored 55 goals. He was the star man in the Brazilian team that won the 1994 World Cup in the United States.