Real Madrid’s South American contingent are already back in the Spanish capital according to Mundo Deportivo.

Eder Militao came back early from Brazilian duty after picking up a suspension.

Casemiro, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo flew back on a chartered flight and landed in Madrid at about three in the afternoon.

Fede Valverde, who was representing Uruguay, returned on a plane chartered by La Liga and landed about an hour later.

This means that Carlo Ancelotti will be able to count on all five players for Madrid’s Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Club at San Mames tomorrow evening.

The Italian joked that the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo are young enough to withstand the intensity of their schedule, saying that they’re not 60, like he is, but 20.

Madrid come into the game with an edge. They beat Athletic 2-0 in the final of the Supercopa de Espana last month in Saudi Arabia.