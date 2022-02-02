Here are your Spanish football headlines for February 2.

Aubameyang to sign today

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to officially become a Barcelona player today.

The Arsenal striker has already signed Barcelona contract, and he has even taken part in training, but the move still hasn’t been made official.

The deal is expected to be made official today.

Real Madrid get Endrick price

Real Madrid will have to pay big to land Brazilian talent Endrick Felipe.

The 15-year-old is one of the biggest prospects in South America, and he is already being lined up by Real Madrid.

According to Diario AS, €100million is the price Los Blancos will have to play Palmeiras to get the deal done.

Wass in contention

Daniel Wass could make his Atletico Madrid debut as early as this weekend.

According to Diario AS, the versatile midfielder is already impressing in training and he could start against Barcelona in a key battle in the top four this weekend.

Wass is a midfielder by trade, but he is likely to play in the wing-back role.