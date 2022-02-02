Real Betis granted injunction related to their punishment for the Joan Jordan incident

CAS has granted Real Betis the injunction they requested regarding the closure of the Benito Villamarin’s Gol Sur for two games according to a report by Marca. This means that the measure will remain on hold until there’s a firm resolution.

This also means that Betis’ clash with Villarreal next Sunday will be held in front of a full crowd at the Benito Villamarin, inclusive of the covid-19 restrictions currently in place.

The proposed punishment relates to the incident during last month’s Copa del Rey clash between Betis and Sevilla, when a Betis fan in the Gol Sur struck Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in the head with a missile. The game was suspended and resumed the following afternoon behind closed doors.

Betis’ argument is that the punishment laid down for the incident was disproportionate compared to previous cases where similar incidents occurred. Although the Andalusian club did underline that they condemned the violence that occurred.