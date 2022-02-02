Rayo Vallecano beat Mallorca 1-0 to progress to the semi-final of the Copa del Rey

Rayo Vallecano beat Mallorca 1-0 at Vallecas to secure their place in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

Oscar Trejo scored the decisive goal, a penalty, a minute before half-time to give the side from the Spanish capital a historic win.

They’ll face Valencia, Cadiz, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Athletic Club or Real Madrid in the next round depending on results.

Rayo are enjoying a fantastic first season back in Primera following their promotion from Segunda last season despite the club being beset by off-pitch tension and difficulties.

They’re currently eighth in La Liga, just five points off Atletico Madrid and a Champions League place with a game in hand.

Mallorca, also newly promoted, are having a tougher time of it. They’re currently in 17th, just two points off the relegation zone and nine away from bottom-placed Levante.

The Balearic outfit will now train their sights on securing survival this season while Rayo will dream of Copa glory.