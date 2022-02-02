Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has little choice over the number he will wear at Barcelona.

The striker is expected to be confirmed as Barca‘s latest signing today after agreeing to cancel his Arsenal contract.

Aubameyang fell out with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and lost his captaincy in the process.

On the back of that, Arsenal moved to get Aubameyang’s salary off their books, allowing Barca to sign him for free.

The confirmation hasn’t come just yet, but Aubameyang has already signed his contract and trained with his new club.

With an initially reduced wage as part of a six-month deal with an option of a further year, Barca are not expected to run into any problems over register Aubameyang.

But they are not going to be able to be creative with their newest addition’s squad number.

As per RFEF rules, Barca have to fill squad numbers 1 to 25 with first-team players before moving on to larger numbers.

Barca confirmed Adama Traore will wear the vacant number 11, and that leaves just one number.

The number 25 is still free, though usually it is reserved for the third goalkeeper in any given squad.

But with the loan departure of young keeper Inaki Pena, the digits are free for Aubameyang to take, and an outfield player is free to take the number when a third keeper is not in place.

That means Aubameyang is all-but guaranteed to take those digits for the rest of this season.