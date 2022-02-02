Joan Laporta has confirmed Barcelona’s option to buy in the Adama Traore deal is not obligatory.

The Blaugrana snapped up Traore from Wolves on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Spain international returns to Barca after seven years away having come up through the La Masia academy.

He does so to strengthen a weakened Barca side, which has struggled throughout this season.

And as a versatile wide man, he will give Xavi Hernandez an option both on the wing and at full-back.

Traore joined on a loan deal with an option to buy, and Barca president Laporta has confirmed the club will have complete freedom over the decision to take up that option at the end of the season.

“It’s a free option, not obligatory, for either both parties,” Laporta said during Traore’s unveiling.

“There are fixed amounts and at the end of the season we will sit down with Adama and his representatives and I wish that we exercise this option.”

Laporta has not confirmed the value of the option to buy, but it is believed to be €30million.

It’s now over to Traore to impress enough to win a permanent deal, something he is likely to want given he grew up just a stone’s throw from Camp Nou.