Former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa appears to be on the move again.

The Brazilian-born Spain international returned to his home country following his latest spell with Atletico Madrid.

Costa joined Atletico Mineiro earlier this and he went on to make 15 appearances, scoring four times.

During that time he managed to help Mineiro win the Camionato de Brasileiro and the Copa do Brazil.

But he back on the hunt for a new club, and he appears to have found one.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Turkish giants Fernabahce have offered Costa a deal until the end of the season, and he is likely to take it.

The 33-year-old is expected to sign for Fenerbahce in the coming days in a bid to help them secure European football.

As things stand, they are goal difference away from a Europa League spot and eight points off the Champions League places.

They are currently competing in the Europa Conference League, where they will face Slavia Praha in the first knockout round, and Costa will be eligible to play if he is registered before the end of today.