Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has played down the Kylian Mbappe situation.

Los Blancos continue to be heavily linked with a move for Mbappe, who is out of contract at current club PSG at the end of this season.

Real Madrid have made offers for the striker in the past, but to little avail to-date.

PSG resisted the temptation of upfront cash in the name of attempting to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract.

That plan hasn’t worked out just yet, and it looks as though Mbappe will indeed leave the French capital after the end of his current contract.

If that happens, Los Blancos will be in prime position to land their long-term target for absolutely nothing.

And given just how good a team Real Madrid look this season under Carlo Ancelotti, excitement is already building ahead of next season.

But that’s something Real Madrid should guard against, according to Carvajal, who wants all focus on the task ahead.

“He is a very good player,” the defender told radio station Onda Cero. “Now it appears that his contract will end and he could wear our shirt.

“But now we shouldn’t have any more thoughts than to cover him.”

Covering Mbappe will be particularly important when Real Madrid take on PSG in the Champions League across this month and next in the Champions League Round of 16.

For now, that is the task at hand for Real Madrid.