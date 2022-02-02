Chelsea are said to be considering a move for a current Real Madrid star as they plan for the future.

The Premier League giants face a potential problem this summer due to two expiring contracts.

Centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both out of contract this summer, and Chelsea have made little progress in changing that.

Rudiger, in particular, is a player the Blues want to keep with the German a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel‘s plans.

But contract talks have not gone particularly well, and as things stand, Rudiger is set to depart on a free transfer.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked, but it may yet cost them a defender of their own.

The deal would be a free one, but according to Diario AS, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Los Blancos star Eder Militao.

Militao has been excellent for Real Madrid across last season and this, but given his partner is David Alaba, it is likely to be the Brazilian who is replaced if Rudiger does arrive.

That could give Chelsea an opportunity, with Militao likely to feel as though he has earned a starting spot, even if a top alternative becomes available this summer.