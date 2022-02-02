Chelsea have already expressed interest in signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele didn’t leave Barcelona during the January transfer window and will remain at Camp Nou until the end of the season. That’s when his contract expires, and it looks likely he’s not going to renew his deal and will leave the club.

Joan Laporta communicated his disappointment at how Dembele has handled the saga and claimed that he believes he’s already closed a deal with another club for when his contract expires and he becomes a free agent.

One of the clubs that have been linked with him, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel coached Dembele at Borussia Dortmund and labelled him the most talented player he’s ever worked with. He’d love to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Dortmund in the summer of 2017 in part to replace Neymar Junior, who’d just left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman has been plagued by injuries ever since, however, and never delivered on his evident promise.