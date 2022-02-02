Chelsea are weighing up a move for Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao

Eder Militao’s superb form for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team hasn’t gone unnoticed according to Diario AS.

The 23-year-old is wanted by several of the European elite, most notably Chelsea. They tried to sign him when Madrid got him from Porto back in the summer of 2019 and have retained interest.

Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea to make an effort to sign the centre-back this coming summer, although the German acknowledges it’ll be far from a simple task.

Militao’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until the summer of 2025, a fact that places Madrid in an advantageous position.

But Chelsea are going to try nonetheless. They’re in need of strengthening their backline and both Antonio Rudiger and Andrea Christensen look like they’re going to leave during the summer. Thiago Silva, 37, has just 18 months left on his contract.

Last summer Chelsea came close to signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla only for the Andalusian club to block the move. They’ll find it similarly tough to prise Militao from the Santiago Bernabeu.