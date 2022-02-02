Carlo Ancelotti still doesn’t know if Karim Benzema will be fit to face Athletic Club on Thursday night.

Real Madrid face Athletic Club for the fourth time this season on Thursday night in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals

But after three wins from the last three meetings, Los Blancos might find it a little harder this time around.

That’s because star striker Benzema is a serious doubt with a muscular injury he picked up during Real Madrid’s draw with Elche before the international break.

The Frenchman has had almost two weeks to recover from the strain, but he has not managed it just yet, working individually up until at least yesterday.

Benzema faces a race against time to recover on time, and Ancelotti still doesn’t know whether the striker will make it.

He said in today’s press conference: “We still don’t know. He has done individual work, he feels good and today he is going to train with the team.

“We will take the decision over whether he travels and if he will play.

“We won’t risk him. It’s not a Champions League final. We are not going to take the risk of a relapse.

“He knows it. If he doesn’t play, it’s not that we are resting him, it’s because he cannot play.

“If he feels good, he travels, if not, he stays at home.”

If Benzema does not make it on time for the fixture, Ancelotti will likely turn to either Luka Jovic or Mariano Diaz.

Alternatively, he could turn to using a false nine, with a number of wingers at his disposal.