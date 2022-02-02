Barcelona have a significant problem when it comes to new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blaugrana were busy during the January transfer window, snapping up four new signings.

We are still awaiting official confirmation of the Aubameyang deal, but there is little doubt over whether it has gone through.

The now former Arsenal striker will join Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Dani Alves, who were all registered as new players this month.

But that creates a problem for Barca due to Europa League registration rules.

According to the competition’s rules, clubs can only register three new players ahead of the knockout stages.

That means Barca can only register three of Aubameyang, Torres, Traore and Alves, and they will be forced to omit one of them.

Xavi Hernandez will have to decide which one of those players is left out, and there is a tough decision to be made, likely between Alves and Traore.