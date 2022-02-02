Barcelona have finally confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but there is a twist.

The arrival of Aubameyang is no surprise, with the confirmation coming two days after he was pictures signing contracts at Camp Nou and a day after he began training with his new Barcelona teammates.

The delay in the announcement was due to paperwork relating to the striker’s release from Arsenal.

Aubameyang agreed to have his contract rescinded at the Emirates Stadium after falling out with Mikel Arteta and losing his captaincy.

He now links up with Barca, but with a twist in the form of his contract.

It was expected that Aubameyang would sign a six-month deal with the option of extending the contract in the summer.

But that isn’t the case, with the veteran striker signing a deal to stay in place until the summer of 2025 with the option of ending the deal early in the summer of 2023.

Barca have also placed a €100million release clause upon their newest signing,