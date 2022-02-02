Barcelona finally confirm signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have now confirmed the signing of Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blaugrana pushed for one final signing ahead of Monday night’s deadline and just about managed it.

Arsenal put up no fight to keep forward Aubameyang after manager Mikel Arteta had fallen out with the Gabon international.

Aubameyang was stripped of his captaincy after the falling out, and he has now been allowed to leave for nothing with Arsenal keep to save on his salary.

Barcelona have agreed a reduced salary with the experienced forward to make sure they can register him to their La Liga squad.

And the two parties have agreed a contract until 2025 with the option of ending the deal in 2023, with Barca adding to their striker department amid injury issues.

Barca have had a number of injury issues so far this season, and starting frontman Ansu Fati is injured again for up to two months.

Aubameyang will help fill that gap and will add quality to what has been an under-strength squad.

He adds to the signings of Ferran Torres and Adama Traore during the January window.