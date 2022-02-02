Barcelona are preparing to move for Jose Gaya this summer transfer market

Jordi Cruyff, one of Barcelona’s sporting directors, has admitted that the club were looking for a top-level left-back during this January transfer market but were unable to secure one.

The operation, therefore, has been delayed until June according to a report by Diario Sport.

They’ve already identified the right-back they want to bring in at the end of the season – Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta – and also know who they want on the other side of defence to compete with Jordi Alba.

That would be Valencia captain Jose Gaya. The problem, however, is that the player’s ambition is to renew his contract at Mestalla.

A meeting is scheduled for the beginning of this month and Barcelona are said to be paying keen attention to what happens.

If Gaya fails to reach an agreement with the powers-that-be at Mestalla, Barcelona will be ready to pounce for a player whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Barcelona’s second choice, should the move for Gaya fail, is Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo. He was close to coming during the January transfer market only for the Portuguese club to veto what would have been a loan.