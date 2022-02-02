Atletico Madrid have to find a buyer for Alvaro Morata in the summer

Alvaro Morata has endured a frustrating month according to Marca. The Spanish international was keen to leave Juventus, where he’s currently on loan from Atletico Madrid, to join Barcelona. But his parent club refused to sanction a deal that would strengthen a direct rival at a pivotal part of the season.

This means that Morata will stay in Turin until the end of the season, his second on loan at the Italian club for a fee of €10m for each season. But his future beyond that is uncertain. Juventus aren’t going to exercise their option to buy this summer and Morata still has a year left on his contract after that.

Atletico don’t want to bring the player back into their first-team dynamics, and so the most likely situation is that he’s sold. Andrea Berta, Atletico’s sporting director, is already at work to find a destination for Morata this summer. The Premier League seem the best-placed, with Arsenal a possibly interested party.