Antoine Griezmann is a serious doubt for Atletico Madrid’s clash with Barcelona on Sunday

It appears highly unlikely that Antoine Griezmann is going to be fit to play for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona at Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday afternoon according to a report by Diario Sport.

The Frenchman is currently injured and will be out for another week. He picked up the issue at the beginning of January during Atletico’s Copa del Rey clash with Rayo Majadahonda. He had just come back after a three-week period out injured.

He’s a big loss because it’s a big game. Atletico are a single point clear of Barcelona in fourth and given how good Real Betis have been this season it looks like it could be a straight battle between Atletico and Barcelona for the last Champions League spot.

Griezmann, of course, is on loan at Atletico from Barcelona for the rest of the season with an obligation to buy included in the deal. He’s failed to catch fire during his second spell at Atletico, however, providing just three goals and two assists in La Liga.