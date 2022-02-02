Adama Traore has detailed what Xavi Hernandez has asked of him following his move to Camp Nou.

The Spain international has joined Barca on a loan deal until the end of the season, with Barca having a €30million option to buy.

Traore has impressed with Wolves in the Premier League over recent years, but there are still questions over whether he is quite at the level of Barcelona.

This season, that’s not much of a problem given Barca’s struggles on the pitch, but the versatile winger will need to prove himself if he wants to stick around in the long-term.

For now, he has no specific instructions, however, with Xavi asking the same of Traore as what he asks from his other wingers.

“What he has asked of the wingers…to demonstrate my talent, one on one, overlap, unbalance, try to score goals, and various things that he asks of us,” said Traore in his introductory press conference.

“What’s most important is to be competitive independent of the rival, to win and go with everything.”

Traore has already been registered successfully with La Liga and will be eligible to play this Sunday when Barca take on Atletico Madrid in a key clash in the race for the Champions League.