17-year-old goalkeeper Ander Astralaga included in Barcelona’s Europa League squad

Ander Astralaga is one of the most interesting players included in Barcelona’s Europa League squad. The 17-year-old goalkeeper joins other Barcelona B players like Arnau Tenas, Arnau Comas, Alejandro Balde, Alvaro Sanz, Jando Orellana and Ilias Akhomach.

The 17-year-old is 1.90m tall and is superb in the air according to Diario Sport. He’s also very capable with his feet, something essential for any Barcelona goalkeeper. He generally plays with Barcelona’s Juvenil A but has also featured for Barcelona B.

Astralaga arrived at La Masia from Athletic Club in the summer of 2018. He already has European experience having endured a tough night for Barcelona in a UEFA Youth League match against Benfica. He conceded two goals to the Portuguese side and suffered a red card in the 53rd minute.

Barcelona will face Napoli in the next round of the Europa League, a playoff of sorts to make it into the quarter-finals. It’ll be contested by clubs that dropped out of the Champions League and finished second in their Europa League groups.