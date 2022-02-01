Zinedine Zidane isn’t in charge of PSG right now because they’re facing Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at Paris Saint-Germain. The French outfit were dumped out of the Coupe de France last night by Nice and even though they’re top of Ligue 1 they’re not playing the kind of champagne football that had been expected.

According to information by Telefoot carried by Diario AS, Pochettino wouldn’t even be in charge had the powers-that-be at PSG convinced Zinedine Zidane to take the job recently.

Apparently the Frenchman would be in charge at the Parc des Princes right now if PSG hadn’t been paired with Real Madrid, his former club, in the last 16 of the Champions League this month.

Should PSG lose to Madrid in that tie, it’s thought that there’s virtually no way Pochettino would be able to continue in charge and Zidane would be brought in. This is probably the only season that the French club will have an attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior, and they’ve not availed of it.